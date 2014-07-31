(Adds quotes, details)
SINGAPORE, July 31 Shares of Singapore Airlines
Ltd (SIA) fell as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday, the
biggest drop in 14 months, as analysts cut their earnings
forecasts after the company missed market estimates with a 52
percent drop in quarterly operating profit.
Maybank Kim Eng cut its net income forecast on SIA for 2015
by 46 percent and by 35 percent for the following year. Analysts
said the operating environment remained brutal.
SIA shares fell to a two-month low and were the biggest
losers in the 30-share Straits Times Index, which was
up 0.8 percent. Aggressive fares and capacity injections from
competitors will hit yields, SIA said.
"Mainline passenger yields have deteriorated every quarter
for the last three years, with the parent airline observing a
further 2 percent drop y-o-y in 1QFY15 even though seat capacity
increased just 1 percent y-o-y," CIMB analysts said in a report.
Lower contributions from non-mainline subsidiaries and
associates were another headwind for the group, they said.
Earlier this month, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
said pressure on yields remained a concern in all classes, while
Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk
reported a first-half loss.
