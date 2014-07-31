(Adds quotes, details)

SINGAPORE, July 31 Shares of Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) fell as much as 3.2 percent on Thursday, the biggest drop in 14 months, as analysts cut their earnings forecasts after the company missed market estimates with a 52 percent drop in quarterly operating profit.

Maybank Kim Eng cut its net income forecast on SIA for 2015 by 46 percent and by 35 percent for the following year. Analysts said the operating environment remained brutal.

SIA shares fell to a two-month low and were the biggest losers in the 30-share Straits Times Index, which was up 0.8 percent. Aggressive fares and capacity injections from competitors will hit yields, SIA said.

"Mainline passenger yields have deteriorated every quarter for the last three years, with the parent airline observing a further 2 percent drop y-o-y in 1QFY15 even though seat capacity increased just 1 percent y-o-y," CIMB analysts said in a report.

Lower contributions from non-mainline subsidiaries and associates were another headwind for the group, they said.

Earlier this month, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said pressure on yields remained a concern in all classes, while Indonesian flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk reported a first-half loss.