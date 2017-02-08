Feb 8 Boeing Co is the front-runner as
Singapore Airlines Ltd is closing in on a 35 wide-body
aircraft order amid a battle with Chinese and Middle Eastern
carriers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Singapore Airlines has for months been weighing the latest
model of Boeing's 777, the 406-seat 777-9, against a possible
stretched version of the A350 that Airbus is considering
building to increase the capacity of its newest jetliner to 400
seats.
The carrier is also poised to take at least 19 of the
longest Dreamliner model, Boeing 787-10, Bloomberg said. bloom.bg/2lscCA1
Singapore also has reviewed a proposed version of the
twin-engine 777 that would carry about 450 passengers, a load
previously handled by four-engine jumbo jets only, Bloomberg
reported.
Airbus has so far delayed taking a decision on whether to
build the larger version, variously code-named A350-8000 and
most recently A350-2000. Industry sources said the two main
potential customers whose decisions could have a decisive
influence on whether the project goes ahead are Singapore
Airlines and British Airways.
CNN reported in November that Singapore Airlines would make
a decision by end-year. Boeing Co declined to comment, while
Singapore Air was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)