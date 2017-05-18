SINGAPORE May 18 Singapore Airlines Ltd
(SIA) on Thursday reported a nearly 9 percent drop in
its operating profit for the year ended March, as weakness in
its main passenger travel operation offset a stronger cargo
business.
Profit reached S$623 million ($447.65 million) for the
financial year, S$58 million lower than a year ago.
The carrier, a barometer of the health of Asia's competitive
airline industry, has come under pressure due to weakening
demand for full-service long-haul travel amid competition from
low-cost carriers and Middle Eastern network carriers.
"Intense competition arising from excess capacity in major
markets, alongside geopolitical and economic uncertainty,
continue to exert pressure on yields," the company said in a
statement.
Its annual net profit more than halved from year-ago levels
to S$360 million.
Operating profit for the parent airline company fell about
20 percent to S$386 million.
But SIA Cargo swung to an operating profit of S$3 million
for the year, from a S$50 million loss last year, reflecting a
broader improvement in the global air freight market.
Data from the International Air Transport Association shows
global freight volumes rose by nearly 11 percent year-on-year
over the first three months of the current calendar year.
Singapore Airlines declared a final dividend of 11 cents per
share for the 2016/17 financial year.
($1 = 1.3917 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Himani Sarkar; Editing by Randy Fabi)