SINGAPORE Feb 18 Canada's Bombardier,
buoyed by an order from Air Canada for its CSeries jet,
is in talks with several carriers including United Airlines
and hopes to seal a further win by July's Farnborough
Airshow, its sales chief said on Thursday.
Colin Bole, senior vice president for sales and asset
management at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said at the
Singapore Airshow that the CSeries could no longer be dismissed
by rivals as an "orphan aircraft", and denied that the sale of
at least 45 jets to Air Canada was the result of government
support for the Canadian planemaker.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)