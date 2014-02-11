BRIEF-Cpi Property Group: two real estate transactions in Czech Republic
* On 7 March 2017 company disposed of Purkynova office building located in Brno, Czech Republic
SINGAPORE Feb 11 Eithad Airways is holding talks with Alitalia's banks in Rome this week about about buying a stake in the troubled Italian carrier, the chief executive of the Abu-Dhabhi based airline said.
James Hogan told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday that he could not say whether a deal would be completed or not, saying only they are still in the due diligence process.
Sources close to the matter say a deal could involve Etihad buying a 40 percent stake for as much as 300 million euros ($409 million). ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
* On 7 March 2017 company disposed of Purkynova office building located in Brno, Czech Republic
* FY 2016 net profit of 3.3 million lira ($883,841.77) versus 3.9 million lira year ago
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: