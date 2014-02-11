SINGAPORE Feb 11 Indonesian flag carrier Garuda
Indonesia is developing a new hub in Bintan island,
off Singapore, to augment its domestic network in one of the
world's fastest-growing airline markets.
Garuda is partnering Singapore-listed Gallant Venture Ltd
to build the infrastructure for the 177-ha site in
Bintan, it said on Tuesday at the Singapore Airshow.
This will include a new airport and runway, which will be
dedicated to Garuda's operations. The carrier will also have a
new maintenance centre in Bintan.
"This new operation will help strengthen Garuda's network
development, with a potential to connect East Indonesia and West
Indonesia, and become the meeting point for our international
flights to Europe and the Far East," Garuda president Emirsyah
Satar told a news conference.
Bintan will become the airline's fourth hub in Indonesia
after the capital Jakarta, Denpasar in Bali, and Makassar in
Sulawesi.
Garuda's plans come after rival Lion Air, a low-cost
carrier, opened a new aircraft hangar in January on Batam
island, which is located near Bintan. Lion also plans to make
Batam its second hub outside Jakarta.
Indonesian carriers have been looking to find new airline
and maintenance hubs in the country, bypassing Jakarta's
over-crowded Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
Satar added that he is still finalising plans to order up to
250 planes, to effectively double its fleet to 350-400 aircraft
by 2025.
The carrier is assessing a variety of aircraft including
Airbus A330s and A350s and the Boeing 787.