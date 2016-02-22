Feb 19 Aerospace leaders at the Singapore Airshow this week faced conflicting pressures, juggling concerns over jetliner demand while keeping record production plans on track. Worries about the effects of a faltering global economy and tensions in the South China Sea featured prominently at the two-yearly event. Here are highlights from the Airshow.

LATEST >The 'great engine game' behind new Boeing jet project >Helicopter makers target emergency services on oil slump >Indonesia picks Russian Su-35 to boost air force-sources >Bombardier eyes new CSeries win after Air Canada deal >Boeing wins $450 mln jet order from PNG national carrier EARLIER >Bombardier in talks with carriers, hopes to win order >Pratt & Whitney, VietJet sign $3 bln engine deal >Saab puts maritime spy kit on two new Bombardier planes >Philippine Air signs multi billion dollar Airbus deal >Garuda Indonesia restructures fleet, defers deliveries >China's Okay Airways to take Boeing jets worth $1.3 bln >Airbus says airlines not requesting delivery deferrals >Pratt installing engine fixes for Qatar Air A320neo jets >Mitsubishi wins $940 mln order for 20 regional jets >Avation places $130 mln aircraft order with ATR >Boeing sees new aircraft demand worth $550 bln in SE Asia >Pratt & Whitney head says jet engine output risks easing >Malaysia Airlines delays Airbus A380 sale >Airlines reject criticism of fares after oil price drop >Global aviation had fewer fatal accidents in 2015 - IATA >U.S. officials see aerospace boost from TPP trade deal >SIA sees weak global economy impacting premium traffic INDUSTRY OVERVIEW >Asian countries eye stronger maritime spy capabilities >China's business jet market slowing as economy weakens >Planemakers flag solid aircraft demand despite headwinds >Global slowdown fears overshadow Singapore aviation show >Southeast Asia's record jet orders seen at risk

