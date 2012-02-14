* China defence spending to hit $238 billion by 2015
* Japan spending constrained by Fukushima disaster
* Regional tensions, resource competition drive spending
* European carbon charges risk full-blown trade war
(Adds early deals at airshow)
By Raju Gopalakrishnan
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Asian nations shopped
for aircraft and military hardware at the region's biggest
aerospace and weapons bazaar on Tuesday as a new report said
China's defence spending would exceed the combined spending of
all major countries in the region within three years.
Aircraft and weapons manufacturers, military officers, arms
dealers and airline executives rubbed shoulders as the 2012
Singapore Airshow kicked off in a vast hangar near the
city-state's Changi airport.
Deals worth about $10 billion were announced at the last
show in 2010 and the number could well be higher this year as
Asian nations ramp up defence spending.
Among the early deals announced on Tuesday was an order
given to Raytheon Corp by Boeing Co for advanced
radar systems on eight of its P-81 anti-submarine and
anti-surface surveillance aircraft being sold to the Indian
navy.
India signed a $2.1 billion deal with Boeing for eight P-81
planes in 2009, according to media reports. The first of the
aircraft is scheduled to be delivered to India this year.
On the civilian side, Boeing signed its largest ever order
for commercial aircraft, a $22.4 billion deal with Indonesia's
Lion Air. The deal was originally announced in November.
Boeing said Lion Air, Indonesia's largest carrier by
passenger volume, has ordered 230 airplanes, including 201 737
MAXs and 29 next-generation 737-900 ERs. Lion Air will also
acquire purchase rights for an additional 150 airplanes, Boeing
said.
CHINA CONCERNS DRIVE SPENDING
IHS Jane's said in a report that while all major Asian
nations are forecast to increase spending on defence, China's
military budget will soar to $238.20 billion by 2015 from
$119.80 billion last year, growing about 18.75 percent per
annum.
That number will exceed spending by all other nations in the
region combined, but compares with a base U.S. defence budget of
$525.40 billion for 2013.
In Asia, Japan and India follow China in defence spending,
but both may be constrained in coming years while China is
likely to steam ahead, underpinned by strong economic growth,
analysts said.
"Japan's government debt and the investment needed after
Fukushima will impact defence spend. We will increasingly see
budget channeled towards key programmes and equipment," said
Rajiv Biswas, chief economist in the Asia-Pacific for IHS Global
Insight.
"India's government debt and fiscal deficit is very high as
a share of GDP, and the rupee depreciated significantly in 2011,
all of which will limit India's defence ambitions."
Nevertheless, Japan's defence budget is forecast to rise to
$66.60 billion by 2015 from $60.30 billion last year. India's
military expenditure is likely to be $44.90 billion in 2015 from
$35.40 billion in 2011.
"China's rise is not the only motivator," said Paul Burton
at IHS Jane's. "There are a number of lingering security issues,
driven by competition for untapped natural resources, that are
prompting many states to increase their defence to GDP ratio."
China itself prefers to indigenously build almost all its
military requirements, but it is hawking its planes and weapons
at the show as well. Considerable interest at the show's CATIC
pavilion was shown in China's Harrier 1 unmanned surveillance
aircraft and the JF-17 fighter jet built in collaboration with
Pakistan.
CATIC, or China National Aero-Technology Import and Export
Corp, is the country's biggest company for the trade of aviation
and defence products.
EU CARBON CONTROVERSY
Europe's carbon emissions scheme and by defects plaguing the
Airbus A-380 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner are other issues
likely to dominate the show.
The EU's Emissions Trading Scheme, introduced on Jan. 1, has
drawn howls of protest from airlines around the world, with
China banning its carriers from taking part.
Europe's plan to charge airlines for carbon emissions could
trigger a full-blown trade war with implications for plane deals
and Europe's crippling sovereign debt crisis.
Meanwhile, the discovery of hairline cracks on part of the
frame inside A380 wings several weeks ago has embarrassed its
maker, Airbus Industrie, a unit of EADS. European
safety authorities last week extended inspections for similar
cracks to the entire fleet.
Airbus and operators say there is no risk to safety, but
German magazine Der Spiegel said the problem could cost Airbus
100 million euros ($132 million).
Boeing has said it has found a problem with the 787's
fuselage, but has said the "incorrect shimming" is easily fixed
and will not affect production schedules. Shims are used to
close tiny gaps in joints.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher and Harry Suhartono in
SINGAPORE and Sakthi Prasad in BANGALORE; Editing by Matt
Driskill)