SINGAPORE Feb 16 Pratt & Whitney said
it was installing fixes on engines for Airbus A320neo jetliners
ordered by Qatar Airways after airline Chief Executive Akbar Al
Baker threatened to cancel the engine order citing "a lot of
problems".
"We have met with Mr Al Baker previously and explained that
we have fixes for the issues he identified," a Pratt & Whitney
spokesman said by email on Tuesday. "They are being installed in
engines being built today and they will be in place prior to him
receiving his engines."
The Gulf airline has ordered 50 A320neo-family aircraft and
was originally due to take the first delivery in December, but
rejected the jet due to what it called an engine problem. The
first jet went last month to Lufthansa instead.
At the Singapore Airshow earlier on Tuesday, Al Baker said
Qatar Airways would "not accept an aircraft with those engines
unless they are very much corrected".
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)