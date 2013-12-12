There will be no sale of alcohol in Little India this Saturday and Sunday, the authorities confirmed yesterday, as three more men were charged over Sunday night's riot there.

The blanket ban will apply not only to liquor stores but all establishments, from upscale restaurants and bars to more humble convenience stores and hostels.

