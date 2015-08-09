* Island nation celebrates independence
* Fireworks and three-hour parade highlight event
* Ruling party likely to capitalise by calling election
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Aug 9 Fireworks lit up Singapore's
sky as crowds celebrated the city state's 50th anniversary on
Sunday, an occasion of national pride the ruling party is
expected to exploit by calling an election next month.
An island of 5.5 million people that sits just north of the
equator, Singapore was a post-colonial backwater when it gained
independence from Malaysia in 1965. It is now a global business
hub, and one of the richest countries in the world.
The highlight of the day's celebration, a nearly three-hour
long parade in the evening, showcased military vehicles,
performances by the island nation's different ethnic groups, and
an aerial show by 50 military aircraft. A 26,000 strong audience
gathered at the central stage, along with millions watching on
television.
It is the second time this year that Singaporeans have come
together to reflect on the national success. The first was after
the death of the first prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew, in late
March.
"At 50 years, as we stand at a high base camp, we look back
and marvel how far we have come ... " Prime Minister Lee Hsien
Loong, the son of Lee Kuan Yew, said in a televised speech on
the eve of the national day.
"From this base camp, we can also look forward to new peaks
ahead. The journey ahead is uncharted. But we must press on,
because we aspire to do better for ourselves and our children."
He spoke at the Victoria Concert Hall, where his father
launched the People's Action Party in 1954. The party has ruled
Singapore since independence.
Regional leaders attending the parade included Malaysian
Prime Minister Najib Razak, China's Vice President Li Yuanchao
and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss.
RED DOT
The official logo for the celebration is a red dot, a symbol
of pride and defiance since the 1990s, when an Indonesian leader
reportedly called Singapore "a little red dot" on the map. The
image, with "SG50" in white characters, is ubiquitous, adorning
banners, buses, cakes and a host of goods in shops.
A recording of Lee Kuan Yew reading the Proclamation of
Independence, the document that announced Singapore's separation
from Malaysia, was played on radio and television channels at 9
a.m. (0100 GMT)
Prime Minister Lee is widely expected to call the next
election as early as September. His party suffered its
worst-ever showing in the last parliamentary election, in 2011,
with voters discontent over a widening wealth gap, sky-rocketing
property prices and an influx of foreign workers.
Political analysts expect Lee's party to win more votes this
time, thanks in part to the after-glow of the anniversary
celebrations and in part to government efforts to address issues
irking the public.
Still, when the banners are taken down, Singapore will
return to debates over how to keep the economy growing while
combating a low birth rate, anger over prices and a backlash
over many years of liberal immigration policies.
