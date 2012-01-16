SINGAPORE Jan 16 Investors should not
indiscriminately buy pieces by popular contemporary Chinese
artists since commercial success has made some complacent and
later paintings and sculpture may lack the originality of
earlier work, art advisers warn.
Asia's wealthy have showed increased interest in art in
recent years, pushing up prices and sparking concerns of a
bubble -- particularly in the market for contemporary Chinese
art as the country rises as an economic and political power.
In Hong Kong, auction market turnover skyrocketed 300
percent from 2009 to 2010. Citigroup estimates that Chinese
buyers accounted for 23 percent of the $61 billion in global art
sales last year.
Some collectors like to think values will continue to rise
due to limited supply and continued strong demand as Asian
collectors become more affluent, but not all pieces will
necessarily do well, experts said.
"You can be buying the right name and the wrong pieces, and
your collection is not going to increase in value," said Suzanne
Gyorgy, a director at Citi Private Bank Art Advisory and
Finance, who advises wealthy clients about their collections.
For example, a 1994 portrait by Chinese artist Zhang
Xiaogang from his Bloodline series -- stylized portraits of
imaginary Chinese families with piercing eyes -- sold for $8.4
million last year at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong, but a
2005 piece by the same artist fetched just $1.2 million at a
Christie's event.
"The work they (the artists) are doing now is really just
kind of miming the original work," Gyorgy added.
Part of the reason is artist wariness about trying new
things for fear their income may take a hit.
"Some established artists are reluctant to go into
experimental mode because they can easily sell what they
produce," said Gil Schneider, managing director at consultancy
firm ArtComplete.
Lorenzo Rudolf, the organiser of the annual Art Stage
exhibition in Singapore, said that while the loss of originality
is a genuine concern, collectors should not worry about works
done with the help of many assistants.
What is important is that the artist remains creative, he
said, noting that Andy Warhol employed a large number of artists
to produce the pop art that bears his name.
OLD MASTERS, IMPRESSIONISTS
Schneider, previously with Sotheby's, said the Chinese
contemporary art market has been overheated for the past five or
six years and collectors might want to look at works by artists
from countries such as the Philippines and Thailand instead.
Others agreed that investors might well want to look
elsewhere for the best value.
Citi's Gyorgy said Impressionist and Old Master paintings
are now more attractively priced compared with contemporary art.
"Those markets have been somewhat less popular so as a
result, you can get wonderful, wonderful works of art for
relatively, not that much money," she said.
"Look at highs of the contemporary market where the American
painter Clyfford Still just had a painting that sold for $61
million... A recently discovered Velazquez painting came to
market and sold for $4 to $4.5 million."
But many serious art collectors will stick to contemporary
art, despite the investment risk, because they find works by
artists who are still alive more relevant to their times.
"Art which has a certain age is established. It has gone
through several stages of selection... Everybody wants to find
fresh, new faces," Art Stage's Rudolf said.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Yoko Nishikawa)