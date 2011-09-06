(Refiles to remove extraneous word "could" from the lead)

SINGAPORE Sept 6 Singapore warned banks on Wednesday to be extra vigilant to the risk of accepting assets that may come from potential tax evaders or the proceeds of criminal activities.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued guidelines reiterating its commitment to keeping its financial sector free from illegitimate funds.

The regulator stressed that banks should be particularly wary of funds coming from countries which have recently signed deals to end tax disputes. Last month the UK and Switzerland struck a deal to tax money kept by British residents in secret Swiss bank accounts.

"They should be alert to agreements between countries to resolve tax issues and undertake a more critical review of any asset transfers into Singapore from such countries," the MAS guidelines said.

Singapore is one of Asia's major centres for wealth management. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Saeed Azhar)