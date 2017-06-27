(Adds comments from Finance Minister, DBS CEO)
By Anshuman Daga and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 27 Singapore will streamline
regulatory requirements for banks seeking to conduct or invest
in non-financial businesses and also allow them to operate
non-financial e-commerce platforms, as banks face rising
competition from non-traditional players.
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, speaking at an event
organised by the Association of Banks in Singapore late on
Tuesday, said that these will be businesses that are related to
or complementary to banks' core financial operations.
"The line between financial and non-financial business is
blurring. Banks are facing increasing competition from online
and non-financial players that have leveraged their large user
base to provide digital wallets, payments and remittance
services," Heng said.
"To maintain our competitive edge, we must ready ourselves
for the next wave of change," he said.
In this year's budget, Singapore unveiled projects to invest
in infrastructure, deepen the workforce's technology skills and
digitalise the economy.
This came after a Singapore advisory panel proposed a
10-year strategy aimed at ensuring annual economic growth of 2-3
percent.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement that
it will allow banks to engage in the operation of digital
platforms that match buyers and sellers of consumer goods or
services as well as the online sale of such goods or services.
Banks are currently prohibited from selling consumer goods.
"The logic is compelling. With the ubiquity of the
smartphone, customers increasingly want banking to be seamlessly
integrated into their daily lives," said DBS CEO
Piyush Gupta.
"There are a number of areas where a banking service can be
nicely integrated into e-commerce, and we welcome the
opportunity to do so," he said.
The central bank said banks need not seek prior regulatory
approval before conducting or acquiring major equity stakes in
permissible non-financial businesses.
To limit their exposure and ensure that banks continue to
focus on their core businesses, MAS will cap such permissible
non-financial operations to 10 percent of the banks' capital.
MAS will issue a consultation paper detailing the policy
changes by the end of September.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
David Goodman and Louise Heavens)