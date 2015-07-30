SINGAPORE, July 31 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, beat expectations with a 14 percent rise to record profit in the second quarter, helped by strong growth in loans and fee income.

But smaller rival United Overseas Bank posted a 5.7 percent decline in quarterly profit, hit by lower trading income and slower loan growth.

OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.05 billion ($740 million) in the three months ended June, more than S$921 million earned a year earlier and an average forecast of S$971 million from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

UOB said net profit for the quarter was S$762 million, below S$808 million in the same period year ago and the average forecast of S$819 million from five analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)