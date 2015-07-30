SINGAPORE, July 31 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, beat expectations
with a 14 percent rise to record profit in the second quarter,
helped by strong growth in loans and fee income.
But smaller rival United Overseas Bank posted a
5.7 percent decline in quarterly profit, hit by lower trading
income and slower loan growth.
OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.05 billion ($740 million)
in the three months ended June, more than S$921 million earned a
year earlier and an average forecast of S$971 million from seven
analysts polled by Reuters.
UOB said net profit for the quarter was S$762 million, below
S$808 million in the same period year ago and the average
forecast of S$819 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)