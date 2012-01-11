SINGAPORE Jan 11 Construction demand in
Singapore may fall by up to a third this year, the city-state's
Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Wednesday.
BCA said construction demand, which refers to value of
contracts awarded, is expected to fall to S$21 billion ($16.3
billion) to S$27 billion in 2012, down from S$32 billion in
2011.
It added, however, that "the high volume of contracts
awarded in 2011 will translate into strong on-site construction
activity at least over the next one to two years".
Singapore's construction sector contracted by an annualised
rate of 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year on a
sequential basis.
The sector accounts for about 4 percent of gross domestic
product.
($1 = 1.2889 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)