SINGAPORE Jan 11 Construction demand in Singapore may fall by up to a third this year, the city-state's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Wednesday.

BCA said construction demand, which refers to value of contracts awarded, is expected to fall to S$21 billion ($16.3 billion) to S$27 billion in 2012, down from S$32 billion in 2011.

It added, however, that "the high volume of contracts awarded in 2011 will translate into strong on-site construction activity at least over the next one to two years".

Singapore's construction sector contracted by an annualised rate of 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year on a sequential basis.

The sector accounts for about 4 percent of gross domestic product. ($1 = 1.2889 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Mark Tay; Editing by Kevin Lim)