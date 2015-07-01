By Rujun Shen
| SINGAPORE, July 1
SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong took the stand for nearly seven hours on Wednesday,
answering questions from a blogger he has successfully sued for
defamation as the Supreme Court tried to decide how much he
should be paid in damages.
Lee sued Roy Ngerng, 34, for a blog last year in which the
defendant was alleged to have implicated Lee in impropriety in
connection with how funds in Singapore's mandatory retirement
savings scheme are managed.
The court has already ordered Ngerng to pay S$29,000
($21,700) to Lee to cover legal costs. Wednesday's hearing,
which is expected to last until the end of the week, is to
decide damages.
The government in Southeast Asia's financial hub keeps a
very tight leash on the media, but has in recent years started
facing challenges from social media where issues including
immigration, cost of living and gay rights are hotly debated.
Its leaders have previously sued or settled out of court
with foreign media for alleged defamation, but this is the first
time a blogger has faced such action.
Ngerng, acting as his own counsel, started off by
apologising.
"I'm not here to dispute the judgment," he said.
Lee said that Ngerng was not serious about wanting to solve
the issue in court.
"He wanted to make as big a dent in my reputation as he
could," Lee told the court.
Lee's lawyers said Ngerng knowingly and maliciously
published a vicious libel and later capitalised on it to promote
himself as a champion of free speech.
In a statement to the court, Lee's lawyers did not specify a
figure but asked for "a very high award of damages".
Ngerng had offered S$5,000 to Lee, which was rejected.
Another offer of S$10,000 offer was also turned down. Lee and
his lawyers didn't consider the offers sincere.
Previous awards in defamation cases involving government
ministers in Singapore ranged from S$100,000 to S$400,000, they
said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)