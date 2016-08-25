SINGAPORE Aug 25 The collapse of an oil services company and the deterioration in the finances of some other energy firms have exposed structural cracks in the Singapore dollar corporate bond market.

The S$200 billion ($148 billion) market took off after the 1998 Asian financial crisis with issues by state-backed companies, banks and real estate firms. But demand from investors seeking higher returns has in recent years led to illiquid, unrated bond sales by more volatile, high-yielding oil and gas services' firms, and by 2014 they were making 17 percent of local dollar issues.

Bondholders got a rude awakening last month when Swiber Holdings filed for creditor protection, making it Singapore's biggest casualty of the oil slump and raising the spectre of further failures.

The shock is reflected in the absence of any Singapore dollar bond sales by high-yield borrowers since early June when property company GSH Corp did a S$60 million issue, more than half of which was bought by its executive chairman and by its CEO. The city-state's market is currently effectively shut to new sales by higher-risk borrowers.

The problems come at a sensitive time for Singapore's financial sector, which is struggling with a slow-growth economy, and as its prized wealth management business has been tainted by the corruption and money laundering investigations into Malaysian state fund 1MDB. The Singapore authorities recently took an unprecedented step by ordering the closure of the local operations of Swiss bank BSI because of its involvement with 1MDB.

"The small size of many issues, the lack of research of coverage and the demographics of the Singapore dollar investor base ... have exacerbated liquidity concerns over the past several months," said Todd Schubert, head of fixed income research at Bank of Singapore.

EXCHANGE INVESTIGATION

The top 30 issuers in the local currency market account for around half of outstanding bonds, and roughly two-third are either by real estate companies or financial services firms, according to estimates from Bank of Singapore. Many of these companies are backed by the Singapore government or partly-owned by state-run investment group Temasek, which enjoys a AAA rating.

But Singapore lacks a liquid and functioning secondary market, corporate bond experts say, which means offloading bonds is not easy. Even some of the bonds sold by high-grade companies are unrated.

Private banking clients had been absorbing the bulk of the high-yielding paper despite the risks and limited disclosure that comes with unrated bonds.

The illiquid state of the market also means that there is no motivation for sellside analysts to rate the bonds or otherwise give an opinion.

Two people who had bought Swiber bonds said they did so on the advice of their private bankers, who also provided risk assessments. The investors spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Investors also were extended loans by private banks to encourage increased participation in bond issues, banking sources said.

The failure of Swiber has hurt Singapore's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings, which had a S$721 million exposure to the company. DBS is also the largest bookrunner in the Singapore dollar bond market with a 40 percent market share.

The Singapore Exchange, where most of these bonds are traded, is conducting an investigation into the Swiber failure and said it would take action if breaches in disclosures are found.

Listing Rules require an issuer to immediately disclose any information which may have a material effect on the price or value of its debt securities or on an investor's decision whether to trade in such debt securities," said Michael Tang, the exchange's head of listing policy and product admission in an email.

"Whether a bond should be rated is a decision driven by issuers, lead managers and investors," he said.

FURTHER TROUBLES AHEAD?

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city state's central bank, said in a statement to Reuters it would like to see more rated issued to improve transparency in the Singapore dollar bond market and is exploring ways to build liquidity to revive the secondary bond market.

But it may have to act quickly given the possibility that conditions in the market could deteriorate further as other issuers get into trouble.

Oil exploration firm KrisEnergy Ltd said earlier this month it may struggle to meet terms of some of its existing debt agreements.

Malaysian oil and gas service provider Perisai Petroleum Teknologi PPTB.KL on Wednesday said it has started talks with holders of its S$125 million bond maturing on Oct. 3. Perisai said its interest cover ratio had fallen below the required minimum for the quarter ended June 30, adding that it was taking steps to meet the covenant. It blamed depressed oil prices for the problem.

Bonds totaling nearly S$1.2 billion from energy and offshore marine issuers will mature over the next two years, according to Thomson Reuters data.

High-yield issuers wanting to come to market are likely to have to disclose a lot more, said Farhana Siddiqui, corporate and finance director at Drew & Napier LLC. "In the short-term, there might be a preference for rated bonds."

($1 = 1.3517 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Kit Yin Boey from IFR and Umesh Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Martin Howell)