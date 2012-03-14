UPDATE 1-Canadian insurer Sun Life's underlying profit falls 13.3 pct
Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc,, Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3 percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in the United States.
SINGAPORE, March 14 Singapore's central bank announced new measures on Wednesday to boost liquidity in Singapore dollar-denominated corporate bonds in a bid to further develop the city-state's financial markets.
Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon also said the deleveraging by European banks was far from over and that Asian banks lacked the capacity to fill the gap in trade financing.
"The U.S. dollar loan-to-deposit ratios of Asia ex-Japan banks are already at elevated levels and could be a constraint," he told an investment conference.
Asian banks may be more selective about the risks they want to take, given the uncertain global outlook, he added.
MAS said it will provide swap liquidity to primary dealer banks handling Singapore dollar-denominated debt issuance for foreign companies to reduce uncertainty in pricing.
The central bank will also help the industry to create a Singapore dollar corporate debt securities lending facility and introduce a price discovery platform where participants will contribute end-of-day prices for Singapore dollar corporate bonds. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)
* Wintrust Mortgage announces the acquisition of mortgage banking assets of American Homestead Mortgage, expanding its presence in Montana
* Elliott International reports open market purchase of 289,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock on Feb 15 at $29.27 per share - SEC filing Source text:L (http://bit.ly/2lQoKLc) Further company coverage: