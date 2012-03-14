* Asian banks lack capacity to fill in gap left by Europeans
* Low global interest rates may create property bubble in
Asia
* MAS takes steps to boost Sing dollar corp bond liquidity
(Recasts on impact of reduced European bank lending)
By Kevin Lim
SINGAPORE, March 14 European banks will
continue to reduce their lending in Asia, posing problems for
companies in the region as local financial institutions lack the
capacity to make up the shortfall, Singapore's central bank
chief warned on Wednesday.
Asian firms, other than the bluest of blue chips, have seen
a jump in their dollar borrowing costs as European lenders
retreat and some analysts say the shortage of dollars may result
in a spike in emerging market defaults as firms struggle to roll
over maturing loans and bonds.
"Deleveraging by Eurozone banks is far from over (and) the
capacity of Asian banks to fill the trade financing gap is
limited," Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing
director Ravi Menon said at an investment conference, but he
added that the impact so far had been limited.
He said European banks provide 36 percent of global trade
finance loans, and that in Asia, French and Spanish banks
together account for more than two-fifths.
Asian banks may also become more selective about the risks
they want to take, given the uncertain global outlook, and they
may be constrained by counterparty limits from taking over the
trade finance lines of their much-larger European counterparts,
he added.
"The U.S. dollar loan-to-deposit ratios of Asia ex-Japan
banks are already at elevated levels and could be a constraint,"
he said.
In Singapore, Asian banks' market share of export bills for
Singapore-originated trade activities rose to 55 percent in the
last quarter of 2011 from 36 percent before the financial
crisis, according to Menon.
RISKS FOR REAL ESTATE, BONDS
Menon also said an unprecedented loosening of monetary
policy by central banks in the United States, Britain and
Eurozone could result in disruptive capital flows and inflation
in Asia.
"Persistent low real interest rates can distort
savings-investment decisions and lead to a misallocation of
resources. Risks may build up in specific sectors, like real
estate for instance," he said.
MAS on Wednesday also announced new measures to boost
liquidity in Singapore dollar-denominated corporate bonds in a
bid to further develop the city-state's financial markets.
The Singapore central bank said it will provide swap
liquidity to primary dealer banks handling Singapore
dollar-denominated debt issuance for foreign companies to reduce
uncertainty in pricing.
It will also help create a Singapore dollar corporate debt
securities lending facility and introduce a price discovery
platform where participants will contribute end-of-day prices
for Singapore dollar corporate bonds.
The price discovery platform is set to be completed by the
second half of this year, Menon said.
