SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - Cheung Kong Holdings, one of
Asia's best-known corporate issuers, showed a silver lining to
the global market turmoil this week with the first sign that the
flight to safety is creating new opportunities in the region's
local markets.
Cheung Kong's plans for an unusual perpetual bond in the
Singapore dollar market come after rates in the city state
plunged to a record low earlier this month with investors
rushing for safe-haven assets.
The deal will offer cautious investors the chance to earn a
relatively attractive yield on a high-grade asset, while Cheung
Kong takes advantage of the ultra-low rates to push for a
perpetual maturity.
While Singapore rates have rebounded slightly after going
into negative territory earlier this month, the global flight to
safety means the Singapore dollar market now offers extremely
attractive funding costs for issuers able to attract the city's
conservative investor base. The benchmark five-year SOR now
stands at 1.01% - sharply lower than the 1.65% in early July
when Cheung Kong last visited the Singapore market.
Such a low-rate environment has also left investors
searching for assets that deliver higher yields, and bankers are
confident that sought-after credits, such as Cheung Kong, will
be able to push for longer tenors.
TRENDSETTER
Cheung Kong's perp will be the first from an overseas issuer
in the Lion City and only the second on record. The senior
unsecured structure is also highly unusual in Asia, although
such senior perps are common in Latin America.
Typically, perps are structurally subordinated, ranking
closer to equity in an issuer's capital structure. Singapore's
first corporate perp was a 400 million Singapore dollars ($331
million) subordinated Class A preference share offering in April
for water-treatment services provider Hyflux.
Cheung Kong, however, has a track record of innovative
financings. Cheung Kong Infrastructure, an indirect subsidiary,
set a precedent last September when it printed a $1 billion perp
non-call five bond, marking the first from an Asian corporate
issuer in 13 years and triggering a flurry of dollar perps from
Asia that continues to this day. Since CKI's perp, Asian issuers
have raised $4.9 billion from seven US dollar perps.
Similarly, Cheung Kong became the first Hong Kong borrower
to tap the Singapore bond markets when, in early July, it raised
500 million Singapore dollars through a dual-tranche offering.
Within a month, two other property companies from Hong Kong
followed suit with Wharf Holdings raising 420 million from five-
and 10-year bonds in mid-July and Wheelock Properties printing
its debut Singapore dollar bond with a 350 million Singapore
dollars 10-year transaction in mid-August.
Cheung Kong's July transaction was split into 180 million
Singapore dollars five- and 320 million Singapore dollars
seven-year tranches priced at 2.585% and 3.408% respectively.
That deal, with a guarantee from the parent, was priced
competitively versus its outstanding US dollar notes.
SWAPS UNDER PRESSURE
Bankers have suggested that Cheung Kong has also opted for a
perpetual structure for accounting treatment, but, given the
senior nature, the notes are expected to rank pari passu with
all other senior debt. A call is also likely to feature in the
deal, say rival bankers.
Hyflux's 400m Singapore dollars perp subordinated Class A
preference share offering via DBS in April came with a call
option after five years. It offered a 6% yield and was quickly
snapped up by retail and institutional investors.
Cheung Kong is likely to reach out only to institutional
investors and will hold a presentation in Singapore on August
31.
Bankers expect Cheung Kong to raise as much as 750 million
Singapore dollars from its perp, a chunky size for the Singapore
bond market. Moreover, the three Hong Kong borrowers have
already raised a combined S$1.29bn over the past
month-and-a-half, which has caused basis swaps to widen.
"Average basis swaps are usually about 30bp, but they are
swinging between 50bp and 90bp these days because of the Hong
Kong flow," said a rival banker.
"It has become tough luring potential Hong Kong borrowers to
our markets, and trying to pin down the basis swaps at the same
time."
He suggested that the lack of Singapore borrowers tapping in
foreign currencies and swapping that back into Singapore dollars
created an absence in a two-way flow to provide a balance in the
basis-swap market.
However, other bankers said the basis swap market in
Singapore was sufficiently deep and should be able to cope with
large amounts of flows.
DBS is, once again, the lead manager on Cheung Kong's
offering, while JP Morgan, which brought CKI's landmark US
dollar perpetual to market last year, will also share the role.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Editing by Prakash
Chakravarti and Steve Garton)