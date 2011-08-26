SINGAPORE, Aug 26 (IFR) - Cheung Kong Holdings, one of Asia's best-known corporate issuers, showed a silver lining to the global market turmoil this week with the first sign that the flight to safety is creating new opportunities in the region's local markets.

Cheung Kong's plans for an unusual perpetual bond in the Singapore dollar market come after rates in the city state plunged to a record low earlier this month with investors rushing for safe-haven assets.

The deal will offer cautious investors the chance to earn a relatively attractive yield on a high-grade asset, while Cheung Kong takes advantage of the ultra-low rates to push for a perpetual maturity.

While Singapore rates have rebounded slightly after going into negative territory earlier this month, the global flight to safety means the Singapore dollar market now offers extremely attractive funding costs for issuers able to attract the city's conservative investor base. The benchmark five-year SOR now stands at 1.01% - sharply lower than the 1.65% in early July when Cheung Kong last visited the Singapore market.

Such a low-rate environment has also left investors searching for assets that deliver higher yields, and bankers are confident that sought-after credits, such as Cheung Kong, will be able to push for longer tenors.

TRENDSETTER

Cheung Kong's perp will be the first from an overseas issuer in the Lion City and only the second on record. The senior unsecured structure is also highly unusual in Asia, although such senior perps are common in Latin America.

Typically, perps are structurally subordinated, ranking closer to equity in an issuer's capital structure. Singapore's first corporate perp was a 400 million Singapore dollars ($331 million) subordinated Class A preference share offering in April for water-treatment services provider Hyflux.

Cheung Kong, however, has a track record of innovative financings. Cheung Kong Infrastructure, an indirect subsidiary, set a precedent last September when it printed a $1 billion perp non-call five bond, marking the first from an Asian corporate issuer in 13 years and triggering a flurry of dollar perps from Asia that continues to this day. Since CKI's perp, Asian issuers have raised $4.9 billion from seven US dollar perps.

Similarly, Cheung Kong became the first Hong Kong borrower to tap the Singapore bond markets when, in early July, it raised 500 million Singapore dollars through a dual-tranche offering. Within a month, two other property companies from Hong Kong followed suit with Wharf Holdings raising 420 million from five- and 10-year bonds in mid-July and Wheelock Properties printing its debut Singapore dollar bond with a 350 million Singapore dollars 10-year transaction in mid-August.

Cheung Kong's July transaction was split into 180 million Singapore dollars five- and 320 million Singapore dollars seven-year tranches priced at 2.585% and 3.408% respectively. That deal, with a guarantee from the parent, was priced competitively versus its outstanding US dollar notes.

SWAPS UNDER PRESSURE

Bankers have suggested that Cheung Kong has also opted for a perpetual structure for accounting treatment, but, given the senior nature, the notes are expected to rank pari passu with all other senior debt. A call is also likely to feature in the deal, say rival bankers.

Hyflux's 400m Singapore dollars perp subordinated Class A preference share offering via DBS in April came with a call option after five years. It offered a 6% yield and was quickly snapped up by retail and institutional investors.

Cheung Kong is likely to reach out only to institutional investors and will hold a presentation in Singapore on August 31.

Bankers expect Cheung Kong to raise as much as 750 million Singapore dollars from its perp, a chunky size for the Singapore bond market. Moreover, the three Hong Kong borrowers have already raised a combined S$1.29bn over the past month-and-a-half, which has caused basis swaps to widen.

"Average basis swaps are usually about 30bp, but they are swinging between 50bp and 90bp these days because of the Hong Kong flow," said a rival banker.

"It has become tough luring potential Hong Kong borrowers to our markets, and trying to pin down the basis swaps at the same time."

He suggested that the lack of Singapore borrowers tapping in foreign currencies and swapping that back into Singapore dollars created an absence in a two-way flow to provide a balance in the basis-swap market.

However, other bankers said the basis swap market in Singapore was sufficiently deep and should be able to cope with large amounts of flows.

DBS is, once again, the lead manager on Cheung Kong's offering, while JP Morgan, which brought CKI's landmark US dollar perpetual to market last year, will also share the role. (Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; editing by Editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Steve Garton)