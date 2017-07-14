FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 2 days ago

Singapore suspends road, rail works after viaduct collapse kills worker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Singapore temporarily suspended all road and rail construction on Friday to carry out safety checks after a viaduct under construction collapsed, killing a worker from China and injuring 10 of his colleagues.

Preliminary investigations showed corbels - brackets that help support beams - had given way while the construction team was working in the early hours.

"As a precautionary measure, LTA is checking all other work sites," the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement.

"Works at all LTA road and rail construction sites will observe a safety timeout this morning."

Three of the injured were also from Chinese, one was Indian and six were Bangladeshis.

Engineers responsible for the project had been ordered to carry out a detailed investigation into the design and construction quality, the LTA said. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Robert Birsel)

