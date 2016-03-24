SINGAPORE, March 24 The following are some
highlights of Singapore's budget proposals for the fiscal year
that begins April 1.
The budget statement came as Singapore's trade-reliant S$402
billion ($294 billion) economy has been buffeted by a slowdown
in China and tepid global demand, and faces lacklustre growth
prospects.
The government announced support for the struggling marine
sector and small businesses. In a sign of the challenges
companies face, businesses saw labour costs rise in 2015, even
as economic growth slowed and headline consumer prices fell.
The budget was presented in parliament on Thursday by
Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.
BUDGET FORECASTS
- Likely to record an overall budget surplus of S$3.4
billion or 0.8 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal
2016/17
- For fiscal 2015/16, which ends March 31, the government
is likely to record a deficit of S$4.9 billion or 1.2 percent of
GDP, less than the S$6.7 billion deficit the government budgeted
a year ago
- Total spending in fiscal 2016/17 is expected to rise by
S$5 billion from the current year
FOREIGN LABOUR AND PRODUCTIVITY
- The government will defer levy increases for work permit
holders in marine and process sectors for one year.
- Manufacturing work permit levies will remain unchanged for
another year as announced in the previous budget.
ECONOMY/COMPANIES
- Singapore will launch a S$4.5 billion Industry
Transformation Programme to strengthen enterprises and industry,
and to drive growth through innovation.
- Economic growth forecast for 2016 remains unchanged at
between 1 to 3 percent.
TAXES
- No changes made for corporate and personal income tax
rates
- Existing corporate income tax rebate raised for two years
to 50 percent of tax payable from 30 percent, with a cap of
S$20,000 for each year.
PROPERTY MARKET
- Based on price levels and market conditions, the
government assessed it is premature to relax the range of
property cooling measures introduced over the past few years.
- Says will continue to monitor developments in the market
closely.
($1 = 1.3689 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)