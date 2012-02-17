SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore, beset by
worsening traffic jams, plans to spend heavily to improve bus
service.
The Singapore government will spend S$1.1 billion ($869
million)to help bus operators increase the size of their fleets
as part of measures to improve public transport, Finance
Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a budget speech on
Friday.
Singapore will provide funding for 550 buses, while public
bus operators will add another 250 buses over the next five
years, he said.
The funds set aside by the government will also help cover
the running costs of the buses for 10 years, he said.
ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd and SMRT Corp Ltd
operate public buses in Singapore.
($1 = 1.2659 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)