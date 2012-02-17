SINGAPORE Feb 17 Singapore, beset by worsening traffic jams, plans to spend heavily to improve bus service.

The Singapore government will spend S$1.1 billion ($869 million)to help bus operators increase the size of their fleets as part of measures to improve public transport, Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said in a budget speech on Friday.

Singapore will provide funding for 550 buses, while public bus operators will add another 250 buses over the next five years, he said.

The funds set aside by the government will also help cover the running costs of the buses for 10 years, he said.

ComfortDelGro Corp Ltd and SMRT Corp Ltd operate public buses in Singapore. ($1 = 1.2659 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)