SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Following are the key
estimates for Singapore's budget for the fiscal year beginning
April 1, 2013:
FY2012/13 FY2013/14
(revised (estimate)
estimate)
Operating Revenue 55.18 55.03
- corporate tax 12.75 12.94
- personal income tax 7.65 7.56
- goods and services tax 8.82 9.31
- stamp duty 4.18 3.08
Total Expenditure 50.11 53.41
- operating expenditure 37.21 40.63
- development expenditure 12.90 12.78
Primary Surplus 5.07 1.62
less: Special Transfers 8.87 6.90
add: Net Investment Income 7.65 7.70
Contribution
Overall budget 3.86 2.42
surplus/(deficit)
billions of Singapore dollars
Source: Ministry of Finance
(Reporting by Kevin Lim and Teo Jion Chun; Editing by Kim
Coghill)