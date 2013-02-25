SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Following are the key estimates for Singapore's budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2013: For stories on the budget, see FY2012/13 FY2013/14 (revised (estimate) estimate) Operating Revenue 55.18 55.03 - corporate tax 12.75 12.94 - personal income tax 7.65 7.56 - goods and services tax 8.82 9.31 - stamp duty 4.18 3.08 Total Expenditure 50.11 53.41 - operating expenditure 37.21 40.63 - development expenditure 12.90 12.78 Primary Surplus 5.07 1.62 less: Special Transfers 8.87 6.90 add: Net Investment Income 7.65 7.70 Contribution Overall budget 3.86 2.42 surplus/(deficit) billions of Singapore dollars Source: Ministry of Finance (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Teo Jion Chun; Editing by Kim Coghill)