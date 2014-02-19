By Brian Leonal
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 19 Singapore is known as a
tropical refuge for the world's wealthy, endowed with exclusive
residential enclaves, a marina for super-yachts, two casinos and
an annual Formula One race that brings in the global jet-set.
But as the orderly city-state comes within a whisper of
overtaking Switzerland as the world's largest offshore wealth
hub, a growing public backlash is forcing the government to tone
down its policies catering to the rich.
The government's budget on Friday could raise levies on
high-end cars and purchases of multiple properties, along with a
possible widening of the top income-tax rate, say economists. It
would build on measures announced last year that cooled
Singapore's red-hot property market and targeted mostly rich
homeowners.
With maximum income tax rates of 20 percent and no capital
gains tax, Singapore has long been synonymous with affluence,
boasting the world's highest concentration of millionaires.
Daimler's Mercedes was the top selling car brand last year,
followed by BMW, government data shows.
Businesses that service the wealthy say their clients fear
the new policies could mark the start of a trend as the
long-standing ruling party, under pressure since its worst-ever
election showing in 2011, tries to ease the burden in a country
where the average monthly wage is $3,705 ($2,315).
"There are a lot of people who don't know what's next," said
Juliet Poh, owner of SG Vehicles, which sells car brands Ferrari
, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Lamborghini
.
Cars in Singapore are already expensive by most global
standards owing to the cost of a government 10-year licence that
must be purchased with each new vehicle.
But in last year's budget, the government introduced a new
tiered tax system targetting luxury cars. The first S$20,000
($15,900) of a car's open market value is taxed at 100 percent,
the next S$30,000 at 140 percent, and anything above S$50,000 at
180 percent. As a result, sales of luxury cars fell more than 80
percent in the second half of 2013, official data shows.
In measures partly aimed at buyers of multiple homes, the
government also tightened property curbs last year, including a
rise in stamp duties. Sales of private homes to the wealthiest
15 percent of the population have tumbled in the past few
months.
"A lot of people are affected by the property curb. It is
like an indirect curb on cars," said Poh, whose dealership saw
car sales drop around 50 percent in 2013.
"A lot of people can't buy-and-sell properties and do not
make money. Thus, they don't have the cash flow to buy the
cars."
PUBLIC ANGER
Public anger at the rich-poor divide and new taxes aimed at
the ultra rich has been bubbling in fiscally stretched large
Western economies since the 2008 global financial crisis. The
changes in Singapore illustrate how that is spreading to
countries usually seen as low-tax enclaves for the wealthy.
Ten years ago Singapore courted the world's wealthy,
offering permanent residency to people with personal assets of
at least S$20 million, as long as they parked a certain amount
here. That scheme was scrapped two years ago amid criticism over
the number of wealthy immigrants. Switzerland is now seeing a
similar debate.
Canada's government this month ended a programme that
effectively allowed rich Chinese nationals to buy permanent
residency. Critics said it allowed wealthy foreigners to buy
their way into the country without long-term benefits.
"All these very established cities for high net worth
individuals are feeling the strain," said Tan Choon Leng, head
of the private wealth practice group at legal practice RHTLaw
Taylor Wessing LLP in Singapore.
Singapore income inequality, measured by the Gini
coefficient, is the biggest after Hong Kong among advanced
economies, based on its 2012 reading of 0.478. The level eased
in 2013 to 0.463, according to government figures.
"POOR PEOPLE"
The budget is likely to play well with an electorate
increasingly hostile towards ostentatious displays of wealth, a
mood that was highlighted last month when an expatriate wealth
manager fled to Australia following uproar over his complaints
on social media about "poor people" riding public transport
while his Porsche was in for repairs.
While average wages in Singapore rose last year by 6.5
percent, the wealth of Singapore's high net worth individuals
raced ahead 11.5 percent, the 2013 World Wealth Report by
Capgemini and RBC Wealth Management shows.
Wealthy foreign residents include Eduardo Saverin, the
co-founder of Facebook, who has called Singapore home since
2009. Brazilian-born Saverin, who renounced his U.S. citizenship
in 2011, was ranked 7th on a Singapore's rich list published by
Forbes Magazine with an estimated net worth of $2.65 billion.
Locals who made fortunes in real estate, finance and trading
figured prominently but the list also included New Zealand-born
investor Richard Chandler with $2.8 billion, ranked 6, and
China-born property developer Zhong Sheng Jian with $1.35
billion, ranked 16.
The changes follow pressure on the Prime Minister Lee Hsien
Loong to respond to signs of growing disquiet over the vision of
the country set forth by the People's Action Party (PAP), which
has ruled for five decades.
Founded by Lee Kuan Yew, father of the current prime
minister, the PAP is credited with transforming Singapore from a
colonial outpost in the 1960s into a global business centre.
Part of that success is built on cheap foreign labour and a
consumer class full of wealthy expatriates.
But stung in 2011 by its worst election showing in history,
when 40 percent of voters went against the PAP, the government
has become more open to seeking input from citizens and
factoring their views into policymaking ahead of the next
election in 2016.
"I would understand if the wealthy people might be angry,
but this is for the future," Khairul Adzmie, 39, a coffee shop
manager, said of the new measures, echoing a comment heard in
other areas of the island of 5.3 million people. "With all these
taxes, Singapore can build a better future with better financial
security."