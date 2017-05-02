* Demand rises as sulphur limits capped globally
* New prices to be launched from June, 2017
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, May 2 S&P Global Platts will
launch new low-sulphur marine gasoil and diesel oil prices at
several bunkering ports in Asia from June, it said in a note to
subscribers on Tuesday.
This is to cater to the rising sales of the fuel sold in
Singapore and as sulphur limits are expected to tighten globally
in the years ahead, the company said.
While low-sulphur marine gasoil only accounts for a fraction
of bunker fuel sold in the region, sales has grown
substantially, Platts said.
In Singapore - Asia's largest bunkering, or ship fuel, port
- sales of the fuel have grown nearly six-fold in the last three
years to hit a record of 1.14 million tonnes in 2016, the
company said.
"The new assessments would capture the expected growth in
liquidity of low-sulphur barrels in the marine fuels market
across the region as sulphur limits globally are set to tighten
further in the years ahead," Platts said in the note.
The company will launch the low-sulphur marine gasoil and
low-sulphur marine diesel assessments to reflect fuels with a
maximum sulphur content of 0.1 percent.
The new prices, which will be launched on June 1, 2017, will
be published alongside existing marine gasoil and marine diesel
prices, Platts said.
Platts will publish low-sulphur marine gasoil prices at
Singapore, Fujairah, Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Korea and
low-sulphur marine diesel prices at Tokyo Bay and West Japan.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)