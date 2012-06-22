SINGAPORE, June 22 CapitaLand Ltd,
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said president and
chief executive officer Liew Mun Leong will retire in one year's
time when he turns 67.
Liew became CEO of CapitaLand in 2000 after the company was
created through the merger of government-owned Pidemo Land and
DBS Land, the real estate arm of DBS Group.
CapitaLand said a board succession committee will review the
internal and external candidates to succeed Liew when he retires
on June 28, 2013.
Liew, a former civil servant, is married with two daughters
and one son.
Unlike the heads of many Singapore government-linked firms,
he is outspoken and recently created a stir in the city-state
when he described small shoebox-sized apartments as "almost
inhuman".
"As I have said before, retirement has never been on my
agenda. I will not be retiring from work but from the group as
President & CEO," Liew said in a statement.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)