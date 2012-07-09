By Kevin Lim
| SINGAPORE, July 9
times problem gamblers visit its casinos under proposed
legislation on Monday, bowing to pressure to contain a rise in
gambling addiction in the wealthy city-state just two years
after opening two casino resorts.
Singaporeans and permanent residents who visit casinos more
than five times a month may need to show proof they are not in
financial distress or face restrictions, acting Minister for
Community Development, Youth and Sports Chan Chun Sing told the
Straits Times newspaper.
"We want to protect vulnerable groups from the potential
harm of casino gambling," the government said in a note
accompanying the proposed amendments to Singapore's Casino
Control Act put on a government website for public comment.
The government has faced public criticism over its 2005
decision to end a longstanding ban on casino gambling and open
its first licensed casino resorts in early 2010, a move aimed at
transforming the island-state into a vibrant tourism hub.
But critics say the country is flirting with a social
disaster, while proponents say casinos already helped the
economy by tapping the growing affluence of Asian travelers and
accelerating growth in companies catering to the wealthy.
A survey conducted by the National Council on Problem
Gambling last year found that the average monthly betting amount
in Singapore had risen 20 percent since 2008 to S$212 ($170),
while the proportion of Singapore residents who gambled more
than S$1,000 on average each month also increased.
The proportion of respondents classified as "probable
pathological gamblers", it said, has risen to 1.4 percent from
1.2 percent in 2008.
The government already restricts access for locals through
membership fees of S$100 per day or S$2,000 a year to ease fears
that casinos will fuel crime and inflict social ills.
"ONEROUS" PROPOSALS
Analysts were divided on the impact of the proposals, which
also include a fine of up to 10 percent of annual gaming
revenues generated by the operators of Singapore's two
multi-billion-dollar casino-resorts, Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Genting Singapore Plc.
The maximum penalty that Casino Regulatory Authority can now
impose is S$1 million ($785,000). But after amendments to the
law are passed, fines could potentially exceed $200 million.
Maybank Kim Eng analyst Yin Shao Yang said the amendments
were "onerous" and could hurt gaming and unnerve investors.
Others, however, said the new rules will have little impact
on revenues. "While the proposed amendments may present some
headline risk, we don't think they would materially impact the
P&L (profit and losses) of casino operators if enacted," Union
Gaming, a Las Vegas and Macau brokerage, said in a report.
Both casinos have already been fined for admitting minors
and for permitting Singaporeans and permanent residents to enter
without paying the S$100 dollar entry fee. Foreigners pay no
admission fee.
The casinos are among the world's most profitable and
together generate gaming revenues comparable to the combined
gaming revenues of casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.
Genting Singapore's Resorts World at Sentosa reported S$2.69
billion in gross gaming revenue last year, while Las Vegas
Sand's Marina Bay Sands managed $2.36 billion.
($1 = 1.2720 Singapore dollars)
(Additional reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore and Farah
Master in Hong Kong. Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by Ed Lane)