SINGAPORE Aug 8 Singapore's central bank said on Monday the city-state's money and foreign exchange markets were functioning normally amid the turmoil in Asian markets caused by economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe.

"Singapore's domestic money and foreign exchange markets continue to function in an orderly fashion. MAS is closely monitoring developments in the global financial markets and their impact on the domestic markets and economy," the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

DBS , Singapore's and Southeast Asia's biggest bank, said earlier on Monday the impact of a U.S. credit rating downgrade on its trading and investment positions is "immaterial", and that it is adequately positioned to meet liquidity needs.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, issued a similar statement. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)