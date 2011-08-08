SINGAPORE Aug 8 Singapore's central bank said
on Monday the city-state's money and foreign exchange markets
were functioning normally amid the turmoil in Asian markets
caused by economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe.
"Singapore's domestic money and foreign exchange markets
continue to function in an orderly fashion. MAS is closely
monitoring developments in the global financial markets and
their impact on the domestic markets and economy," the Monetary
Authority of Singapore said in a statement.
DBS , Singapore's and Southeast Asia's biggest
bank, said earlier on Monday the impact of a U.S. credit rating
downgrade on its trading and investment positions is
"immaterial", and that it is adequately positioned to meet
liquidity needs.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's
second-biggest lender, issued a similar statement.
