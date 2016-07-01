BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, July 1 Singapore banks' exposure to foreign property loans has remained low, comprising 2 percent of their total housing lending, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday.
"Overseas property purchases by Singaporeans transacted by real estate agencies in Singapore continue to be on a moderating trend, as Singaporeans adopt a more cautious attitude towards overseas property investments," the MAS said.
It did not break down exposure of Singapore banks to the London property market.
The comments come a day after United Overseas Bank (UOB) became Singapore's first lender to temporarily halt issuance of new mortgage loans for London properties in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)