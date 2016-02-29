SINGAPORE Feb 29 Singapore's central bank said
there was room for banks to strengthen underwriting practices in
their corporate lending business after it conducted an
inspection of several lenders.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said protracted
low interest rates and increased liquidity over the past years
had resulted in a very competitive market and compressed
interest margins for banks.
In this environment, some banks may relax loan structures
and covenants, and under-price risks in their corporate lending
activities, it said.
The MAS did not name the banks, and said that while it did
not see any notable weakening of underwriting standards and
practices, there were areas for improvement and isolated cases
of undesirable lending practices.
Singapore banks have seen a rise in their bad debt charges
in 2015, hit by deteriorating quality of energy loans and a
slowdown in China.
Rating agency Moody's said last week the broad-based
deterioration in asset quality in Singapore seen in 2015 will
continue due to slowing Asian economic and trade growth and
increasing stress for oil and gas borrowers.
