SINGAPORE, April 22 Singapore's central bank and
white collar crime police have obtained documents and items from
several broking firms and trading representatives as part of an
investigation into possible breaches of the securities act, the
central bank said on Friday.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Commercial
Affairs Department of the Singapore police are jointly
investigating possible contraventions of the Securities and
Futures Act, it said in a statement.
"As investigations are ongoing, we are not able to provide
further information," the MAS said in a statement.
The act relates to the regulation of activities and
institutions in the securities, futures and derivatives
industry, and of clearing facilities.
