SINGAPORE Nov 25 Strait-laced Singapore has
slashed the number of publications it bans to 17 from a previous
257, allowing some communist and adult topics, but kept a
prohibition on Jehovah's Witnesses publications.
Newly permitted books include "Fanny Hill", a British novel
published in 1748 said to be the first erotic novel in English,
and "The Long March", a Chinese communist history.
A number of the de-gazetted publications were out of print
or were permissible under today's content standards, the Media
Development Authority said in an emailed statement explaining
the changes.
Adult magazines such as Playboy, Penthouse and Hustler
remain banned, as are publications by the Jehovah's Witnesses
Church produced by its Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society and
the International Bible Students Association. (bit.ly/1P8xA2G)
The church's publications sit in the banned list alongside
"hardcore pornographic publications" that "depict female models
in sexually suggestive poses and their genitals", the government
agency said.
Singapore deregistered the Jehovah's Witnesses and banned
its publications in 1972 because the church objects to serving
National Service in the military or singing national anthems.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Rodney Joyce)