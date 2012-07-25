(Corrects last paragraph to better reflect what MAS said about
SINGAPORE, July 25 Singapore's central bank said
on Wednesday it has ordered banks in the city-state to review
the way benchmark interbank borrowing rates are set as
regulators worldwide scrutinise the troubled Libor system.
"We've directed the banks to take a look at their processes
and have an independent review done," Teo Swee Lian, deputy
managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS),
told a press conference.
Regulators in Singapore and other major financial centres
are looking into reforming interbank borrowing rates following
suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Teo said the MAS's main concerns focus on the Singapore
interbank offered rate (Sibor) and the Singapore swap offer rate
(SOR), the two main benchmarks used to determine mortgage loans
in the city-state. But all rates set by a similar process will
be reviewed, he added.
Last week, Royal Bank of Scotland said it had
removed itself from the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS)
panel that sets the city-state's benchmark interbank rate.
The MAS said ABS did not expect further withdrawals of banks
from the panel.
