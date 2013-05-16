UPDATE 1-Carige plans 450 mln euro share issue, bad loan spin-off
* To seek ECB approval of plan to spin off bad loans (Recasts with details)
SINGAPORE May 16 Singapore's Changi Airport Group has sold its stake in Italy's Gemina, a spokesman told Reuters on Thursday.
Earlier, a source close to situation said that Changi Airport sold the 8.36 percent stake at 1.43 euros per share. Gemina owns Rome airport operator ADR. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth biggest lender, reported first-quarter results on Tuesday that smashed market expectations, but rival Bank of Nova Scotia disappointed analysts with numbers that were broadly in line with estimates.
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.