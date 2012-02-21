Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
SINGAPORE Feb 21 Passenger traffic at Singapore's Changi Airport, Asia's second biggest after Hong Kong, rose 12 percent in January, boosted by the lunar new year holidays.
Changi is also the world's fifth busiest airport in terms of international passenger volume. The airport handled 4.24 million passengers last month, compared to 3.79 million a year ago, but the long holiday lowered its cargo volume which registered 7.1 percent decline to 136,800 tonnes in January.
Changi said the top five routes for the month included Jakarta, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila, which registered double digit year-on-year growth and accounted for close to one-third of its total passenger traffic.
In 2011, Changi Airport handled 46.5 million passengers, up 10.7 percent from a year ago. Low-cost carriers accounted for one in four passengers last year, up from one in five in 2010.
The airport serves more than 100 airlines and is a base for several carriers including Singapore Airlines, Tiger Airways and Qantas' JetStar Asia. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.