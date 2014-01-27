SINGAPORE Jan 27 Jurong Aromatics Corporation (JAC) could start trial runs at its $2.4 billion petrochemical complex in Singapore by April, sources close to the company said on Monday.

The project includes a 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) condensate splitter and an aromatics complex and it will be mechanically complete in February, the sources said.

The company spokesman declined to comment.

The splitter, one of three to start operation in Asia this year, will tighten supply of condensate, a super light oil produced from gas fields, while adding more oil products and petrochemicals in Asia, trade sources said.

Glencore, a shareholder and one of its condensate suppliers, has bought a cargo of March-loading deodorised field condensate (DFC) from Qatar for the plant's trial runs, they said. The trading firm could also supply Alen condensate from Equatorial Guinea to the JAC plant, one source said.

JAC had signed contracts to buy 50,000 bpd of condensate from BP Plc and 25,000 bpd each from Glencore and South Korea's SK Energy, a unit of SK Innovation, for seven years once the plant starts in 2014.

In 2011, JAC secured annual orders worth an estimated $2.2 billion from 11 buyers for its oil products and aromatics for seven years from 2014. The buyers included Glencore, BP Plc, SK Energy and Chinese polyester maker Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group.

The plant will produce 1.5 million tonnes per year (tpy) of aromatics and 2.7 million tpy of petroleum products a year, JAC had said. The oil products will comprise 783,000 tpy of jet fuel, 662,000 tpy of ultra-low sulphur diesel, 647,000 tpy of naphtha, 283,000 tpy of naphtha and 195,000 tpy of fuel oil.

SK Group and Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group are the project's largest shareholders.

The other shareholders include Glencore, Arovin Ltd, Shefford Investments, Thai KK Industry, Singapore's EDB Investments and India's Essar Group.