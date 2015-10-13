SINGAPORE Oct 13 Singapore and China have
agreed to expand efforts to promote the international use of
the yuan through the city-state, Singapore's central bank said
on Tuesday.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said existing
cross-border yuan initiatives between Singapore and the
China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park and Singapore-Sino
Tianjin Eco-City will be broadened to the cities of Suzhou and
Tianjin.
"This means that banks in Singapore will be able to lend RMB
to corporates across Suzhou and Tianjin, and corporates in
Suzhou and Tianjin will be able to issue RMB bonds in
Singapore," the MAS said on its website.
Corporates in Suzhou and Tianjin will be allowed to
repatriate 100 percent of the proceeds raised from bonds issued
in Singapore, it added.
The use of the yuan for payments, trade
settlements and investments has grown rapidly in recent years.
Singapore supports the yuan's inclusion in the International
Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies, the
MAS said.
