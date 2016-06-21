MELBOURNE, June 21 Singapore-based metals trader
Kyen Resources has bought the metals trading book of
Switzerland's Gunvor, three sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said, the latest small trader to expand even as the climate
for trading metals gets tougher.
Kyen Resources, set up around two years ago, this week
finalised the purchase of Gunvor's metals business - mostly term
copper and zinc shipments - to add to its existing business that
also includes aluminium, one of the sources said.
"The total book including zinc is about 65,000 tonnes, given
we're halfway through the year," a source at the company told
Reuters.
"It just so happened as we decided to build a team, and we
bumped into the Gunvor guys who were closing their book," said
the source, who declined to be named because of the company's
press policy. He declined to detail the purchase price.
Gunvor declined to comment.
Kyen, which is owned by Chinese company Shenzhen Feima
International Supply Chain Co, focuses on physical
commodity trading and plans to build out its business in China.
It joins a handful of small and mid-size firms expanding in
glut-hit metals markets such as Zopco and Concord Resources,
which have been founded by traders from large merchants like
Mercuria and Noble.
The move comes as metals prices and premiums - charges paid
for the physical movement of metals - have hit multi-year lows
and as banks cut back on lending to smaller commodities players.
Despite the thin margins, a surfeit of metal means that many
traders and consumers have opted to buy more on the spot market,
opening up opportunities for new players, the trader said.
Swiss-based commodities trader Gunvor Group dismantled its
Singapore-based metals business in February to focus on building
up its more lucrative oil and gas activities, citing weak
profitability and increased risk, including counterparty
behaviour.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Josephine Mason
in New York; Editing by Richard Pullin)