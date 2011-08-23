SINGAPORE Aug 23 More than half of the
commercial payments made by Singapore companies were late in the
second quarter of this year, adding to concerns that the economy
may be falling back into recession, the Straits Times newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
The paper cited a report by the Singapore Commercial Credit
Bureau that 53.1 percent of all payments were late in the three
months to June 30, up from 42.5 percent in the previous quarter.
Less than 40 percent of transactions were paid for promptly,
the lowest level since the agency introduced the report in 2007.
The report describes prompt payment as when at least 90 percent
of all bills are paid within the payment period.
The construction sector has the worst record with 65 percent
of transactions being classified as late, followed by the retail
sector with a 62 percent late payment rate.
The city state's economy contracted 6.5 percent in the
second quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis,
while the government has narrowed the growth forecast for 2011
to 5-6 percent compared to an earlier estimates of 5-7 percent.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kim Coghill)