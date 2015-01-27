SINGAPORE Jan 27 Singapore is gearing up for a
crackdown on cyber crime with the launch of a central agency and
the appointment of a minister in charge of cyber security, the
government said on Tuesday, as the wealthy city-state grapples
with a rise in online crime.
In recent years, Singapore has struggled to combat cyber
criminals, who have committed offences including stealing client
data from Standard Chartered Bank and hacking the
official website of the prime minister.
Computer security experts say developed, technology-rich
Asian countries are particularly vulnerable to attacks.
Singapore relies heavily on its reputation of being
low-crime and politically stable to lure multinational companies
to its shores.
The national cyber security agency, which will start
operations on April 1, will consolidate and centralise oversight
of cyber security functions, the Prime Minister's Office said in
a statement.
The government also announced the new portfolio of
minister-in-charge of cyber security. Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister
for Communications and Information, will fill the post.
The establishment of the domestic cyber agency follows the
opening of an Interpol centre in Singapore last year, which
focuses on fighting cyber crime.
Noboru Nakatani, executive director of Interpol's Global
Complex for Innovation, said then that Singapore was likely to
remain a prime target for cyber attacks.
Boeing Co said last October it was opening a
cyber-security centre in Singapore, its first such facility
outside the United States, to tackle the "current and evolving
cyber security challenges" in the region.
