SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore's central bank said
on Friday it has lifted an additional capital requirement
imposed on DBS Group Holdings following the breakdown
of DBS's online and branch banking systems last year.
"The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced today
that we have lifted the operational risk multiplier imposed on
DBS Bank Ltd following the service outage of its online and
branch banking systems on July 5, 2010," the central bank said
in a statement.
MAS said it has reviewed the measures taken by DBS to
address the gaps highlighted by the central bank and said it had
"met all the key deliverables".
DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, had to set
aside about S$230 million ($184 million) in extra regulatory
capital after it was punished by MAS last year.
($1 = 1.248 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)