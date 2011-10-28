SINGAPORE Oct 28 Singapore's central bank said on Friday it has lifted an additional capital requirement imposed on DBS Group Holdings following the breakdown of DBS's online and branch banking systems last year.

"The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced today that we have lifted the operational risk multiplier imposed on DBS Bank Ltd following the service outage of its online and branch banking systems on July 5, 2010," the central bank said in a statement.

MAS said it has reviewed the measures taken by DBS to address the gaps highlighted by the central bank and said it had "met all the key deliverables".

DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets, had to set aside about S$230 million ($184 million) in extra regulatory capital after it was punished by MAS last year. ($1 = 1.248 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)