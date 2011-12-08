SINGAPORE Dec 8 Tiny Singapore, with a
population of 5.2 million and a land area half the size of
Greater London, is likely to spend $23 billion on purchases of
patrol aircraft, helicopters and other military equipment by
2015, according to a new report by IHS Jane's.
The Southeast Asian city-state, flanked by Indonesia and
Malaysia, sits on one of the busiest sea lanes in the world and
lists piracy as one of the main security threats in the region.
IHS Jane's said while ties with China were cordial and
underpinned by strong economic and cultural ties, relations with
Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim majority states, were more
complex "due to protracted security dilemmas that stem in the
main from concerns about...Islamic extremism".
Nicholas de Larrinaga, emerging markets analyst at IHS
Jane's, said many countries elsewhere in the region were
accelerating arms spending because of worries over China.
"There is a huge regional race to defend national interests,
partly as a result of China's growing influence, but also all
heightened by territorial disputes and a push for influence that
is fuelling Asia's spending spree," he said.
Singapore's defence budget was seen rising by more than 50
percent between 2010 and 2015 to more than $14 billion, he said.
"During the same time frame, we see defence procurement
spending growing by nearly 59 percent to nearly $4 billion and
totaling more than $23 billion," he added.
Singapore allocated S$12.08 billion ($9.39 billion) for
defence in its budget for the fiscal year beginning April 2011,
a rise of 5.4 percent from 2010/11.
IHS Jane's said Singapore was an attractive choice for
Western defence firms because of its relative transparency and
its commitment to open-market acquisitions.
"It is notable that Singapore remains the only country in
Southeast Asia that has not purchased military equipment from
Russia or China," the research firm added.
POSSIBLE DEALS
Near-term purchases by the Singapore military include
finding replacements for its four Boeing KC-135 aerial
tankers and the Eurocopter Super Puma utility helicopters.
IHS Jane's said that while Boeing's KC-46A might appear to
be a logical choice to replace the KC-135, international sales
will probably not be allowed till 2018, paving the way for
Airbus's A330 MRTT in a deal likely to be worth over $1
billion.
The Eurocopter EC725 Cougar and Sikorsky UH-60M helicopters
were among the possible replacements for the Super Pumas, in a
deal that has an estimated value of at least $650 million.
Sikorsky is a part of United Technologies Corp.
IHS Jane's said Singapore's existing French-made AMX-13
light tanks were becoming obsolete, although it seems likely
that they will be replaced by an indigenous vehicle that will be
made by local defence contractor Singapore Technologies
Engineering.
($1 = 1.2864 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Matt Driskill, Raju
Gopalakrishnan and Ron Popeski)