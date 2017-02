SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 3 percent to S$393.2 billion ($304.3 billion) in August from S$381.8 billion in July, central bank data showed on Friday.

From a year go, bank lending in the city-state gained 29.7 pecent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$124.97 billion in August from S$122.90 billion in July.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, please see www.mas.gov.sg