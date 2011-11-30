SINGAPORE Nov 30 Total bank lending in Singapore inched 0.3 percent higher to S$406.5 billion ($313.9 billion) in October from S$405.4 billion in September, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Bank lending in the city-state gained 29.8 pecent from a year earlier.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$128.1 billion in October from S$126.6 billion in September.

For details of the latest monthly statistics, please see www.mas.gov.sg. ($1 = 1.2950 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)