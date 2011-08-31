SINGAPORE Aug 31 Total bank lending in Singapore rose 2 percent to S$381.8 billion in July from S$374.3 billion in June, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

From a year ago, bank lending in the city-state gained 28 percent.

Housing loans to consumers rose to S$122.9 billion from S$121.3 billion in June.

For full details of the latest monthly statistics, please see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Kevin Lim)