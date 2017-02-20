SINGAPORE Feb 20 The following are some
highlights of Singapore's budget proposals for the fiscal year
that begins April 1.
The budget statement comes after a key advisory panel this
month proposed a 10-year strategy aimed at ensuring annual
economic growth of 2-3 percent. The strategy is mainly centred
on trade partnerships, deepening the workforce's tech skills and
digitalising the economy.
It also comes at a time when labour market conditions have
worsened amid lacklustre economic growth, with job redundancies
in 2016 hitting a seven-year high and total employment recording
the smallest increase in 13 years.
Singapore posted its fastest growth in more than six years
in the fourth quarter, expanding at an annualised 12.3 percent
from the previous three months. But full-year growth in 2016
remained anaemic at 2.0 percent.
BUDGET FORECASTS
-- 2017/18 expenditures expected at be higher than current
year's by S$3.7 billion, or 5.2 pct
-- 2017 budget surplus expected to be S$1.9 billion, or 0.4
pct of GDP
-- Budget surplus for the current year should be S$5.2
billion, or 1.3 percent of GDP, vs initial projection of a S$3.4
billion surplus, or 0.8 percent of GDP
-- Excluding top-ups to funds and net investment returns
from past reserves, 2016 saw a basic deficit of S$5.6 billion,
or 1.4 percent of GDP
-- Government's revenue and expenditure estimates say that
for the coming financial year, total expenditure is projected at
S$75.07 billion
INFRASTRUCTURE:
-- Government will bring forward S$700 million ($494
million) of public sector infrastructure projects
ECONOMY/COMPANIES
-- Singapore will take steps to help weak marine,
construction sectors
-- The government is deferring announced foreign worker levy
increases in marine and process sectors, will proceed with hikes
for construction.
-- Government to help firms invest in digital capabilities
-- State commits up to S$600 million to help firms scale up
and internationalise
-- Government will put aside S$2.4 billion over four years
to implement strategies proposed by the Committee on the Future
Economy
-- It will also top up national research fund by S$500
million and national productivity fund by S$1 billion
TAXES
-- S$310 million to be set aside for corporate tax rebates
in 2017, 2018
-- Taxpayers to get personal income tax rebate of 20 percent
of tax payable, capped at S$500, for assessments in 2017
ENVIRONMENT
-- A carbon tax on direct emitters such as power stations
will be introduced from 2019. It is looking at a carbon tax rate
of S$10-20 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions.
-- Water prices will increase by 30 percent in two phases,
beginning July 1, 2017
HELP TO HOUSEHOLDS
-- The government will provide support of over S$850 million
to help households meet expenses
(Reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)