China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
SINGAPORE, April 7 Singapore's central bank said on Thursday it would announce its semi-annual monetary policy decision on April 14.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) website showed its monetary policy statement will be released at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT).
Singapore's central bank is expected to keep policy steady at next week's review, but a number of economists say a further easing this year remains a distinct possibility in the face of slow growth, low inflation and depressed global demand. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)
HONG KONG, April 9 China's HNA Holding Group Co. said it would make an offer to acquire Singapore-listed logistics firm CWT Ltd for $1 billion.
DELHI, April 9 Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship by suspected Somali pirates, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.