SINGAPORE, Sept 11 Singapore announced new rules
on Wednesday to cap the amount of credit card and other
unsecured loans that banks can extend to individuals in a bid to
rein in borrowing and prevent people from falling deeper into
debt.
The changes, to be implemented in stages from Dec. 1,
include a limit on the total amount of unsecured loans an
individual can take to 12 times that person's monthly income.
The changes are "aimed at improving lending practices by
financial institutions and enabling individuals to make better
borrowing decisions", the Monetary Authority of Singapore
(MAS)said in a statement.
Singapore, which has a population of 5.3 million, had 9.3
million credit cards in circulation at the end of 2012, up from
8.3 million at the end of the previous year.
Banks wrote off S$226.6 million ($178.64 million) in bad
debt last year, an increase of 21 percent from S$186.7 million
at end-2011.
The ratio of household debt to gross domestic product in
Singapore is one of the highest in Asia at around 75 percent, up
from 55 percent in 2010 and 45 percent in 2005, according to
recent report by Standard Chartered.
But people in Singapore, which has more millionaires per
capita than any other country, also own lots of assets, so the
debt-to-asset ratio in the city-state is low relative to other
Asian countries, the British lender added.
Currently, it is relatively easy for banks to issue credit
cards in Singapore, with lenders such as Citibank
advertising that they are able to do so within 24 hours of
receiving an application.
But with the new rules, banks will be required to review a
borrower's total debt and credit limits before granting a new
credit card or unsecured credit facility. Banks must also carry
out such reviews before increasing the credit limit on such
facilities, the central bank said.
"Most borrowers of unsecured credit should aim to stay well
within the 12-month limit, as such borrowings typically attract
high interest costs," MAS said, adding that it is monitoring the
situation and will lower the limit if necessary.